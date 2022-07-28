DB Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 494.10 crore, up 62.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 494.10 crore in June 2022 up 62.39% from Rs. 304.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.00 crore in June 2022 up 239.31% from Rs. 22.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.77 crore in June 2022 up 1338.01% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2021.

DB Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2021.

DB Corp shares closed at 81.65 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.00% returns over the last 6 months and -14.46% over the last 12 months.