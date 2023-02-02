DB Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 565.81 crore, up 3.72% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 565.81 538.40 545.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 565.81 538.40 545.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 226.96 217.08 159.38 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.28 0.78 0.18 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 99.62 92.86 95.29 Depreciation 27.59 28.09 27.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 151.53 137.64 148.67 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.39 61.97 114.47 Other Income 8.71 7.70 3.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.10 69.67 118.40 Interest 5.76 4.85 2.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.35 64.81 116.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 67.35 64.81 116.36 Tax 19.06 16.03 29.84 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.28 48.78 86.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.28 48.78 86.52 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 48.28 48.78 86.52 Equity Share Capital 177.94 177.13 176.76 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.72 2.75 4.92 Diluted EPS 2.72 2.74 4.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.72 2.75 4.92 Diluted EPS 2.72 2.74 4.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited