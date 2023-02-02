English
    DB Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 565.81 crore, up 3.72% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Corp are:Net Sales at Rs 565.81 crore in December 2022 up 3.72% from Rs. 545.52 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.28 crore in December 2022 down 44.19% from Rs. 86.52 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.69 crore in December 2022 down 31.01% from Rs. 145.94 crore in December 2021.
    DB Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.92 in December 2021.DB Corp shares closed at 119.05 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.76% returns over the last 6 months and 36.06% over the last 12 months.
    DB Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations565.81538.40545.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations565.81538.40545.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials226.96217.08159.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.280.780.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.6292.8695.29
    Depreciation27.5928.0927.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses151.53137.64148.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.3961.97114.47
    Other Income8.717.703.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.1069.67118.40
    Interest5.764.852.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.3564.81116.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.3564.81116.36
    Tax19.0616.0329.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.2848.7886.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.2848.7886.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates48.2848.7886.52
    Equity Share Capital177.94177.13176.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.722.754.92
    Diluted EPS2.722.744.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.722.754.92
    Diluted EPS2.722.744.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
