DB Corp Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 659.71 crore, Up 10.21% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DB Corp are: Net Sales at Rs 659.71 crore in December 2018 Up 10.21% from Rs. 598.58 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.63 crore in December 2018 Down 3.18% from Rs. 78.11 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.66 crore in December 2018 Down 1.24% from Rs. 143.44 crore in December 2017. DB Corp EPS has Increased to Rs. 4.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.23 in December 2017. DB Corp shares closed at 179.80 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.56% returns over the last 6 months and -48.24% over the last 12 months. DB Corp Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 659.71 582.09 598.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 659.71 582.09 598.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 251.71 233.34 189.24 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.42 -0.27 -1.31 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 111.37 108.71 109.10 Depreciation 24.89 25.09 23.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 157.31 148.00 162.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.84 67.23 116.32 Other Income 1.93 5.35 3.88 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.77 72.58 120.20 Interest 1.92 3.00 1.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.85 69.58 119.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 114.85 69.58 119.09 Tax 39.23 23.39 40.98 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.63 46.19 78.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.63 46.19 78.11 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 75.63 46.19 78.11 Equity Share Capital 174.90 174.88 183.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.32 2.55 4.23 Diluted EPS 4.32 2.55 4.22 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.32 2.55 4.23 Diluted EPS 4.32 2.55 4.22 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 23, 2019 02:45 pm