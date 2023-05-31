English
    Davangere Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.13 crore, up 85.94% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Davangere Sugar Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.13 crore in March 2023 up 85.94% from Rs. 47.40 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2023 up 190.52% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in March 2023 up 29.26% from Rs. 13.26 crore in March 2022.

    Davangere Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2022.

    Davangere Sugar shares closed at 58.31 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.65% returns over the last 6 months

    Davangere Sugar Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.1393.0747.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.1393.0747.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.7288.3458.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.94-38.37-38.52
    Power & Fuel5.92----
    Employees Cost2.502.402.54
    Depreciation2.274.862.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.5825.4212.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1910.4210.89
    Other Income-1.321.890.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8712.3111.04
    Interest3.409.337.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.472.983.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.472.983.94
    Tax2.900.680.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.572.302.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.572.302.95
    Equity Share Capital94.0894.0855.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves218.09----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.910.240.53
    Diluted EPS0.910.240.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.910.240.53
    Diluted EPS0.910.240.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am