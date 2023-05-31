Davangere Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.13 crore, up 85.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.13 crore in March 2023 up 85.94% from Rs. 47.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2023 up 190.52% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in March 2023 up 29.26% from Rs. 13.26 crore in March 2022.

Davangere Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2022.

Davangere Sugar shares closed at 58.31 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.65% returns over the last 6 months