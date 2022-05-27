 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davangere Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.40 crore, down 18.22% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Davangere Sugar Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.40 crore in March 2022 down 18.22% from Rs. 57.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 247.88% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.26 crore in March 2022 up 188.26% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2021.

Davangere Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Davangere Sugar shares closed at 15.37 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)

Davangere Sugar Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.40 48.99 57.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.40 48.99 57.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 58.04 71.15 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 13.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.52 -41.14 32.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.54 1.40 2.65
Depreciation 2.22 2.22 2.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.22 3.46 7.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.89 11.90 -0.60
Other Income 0.14 0.08 3.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.04 11.98 2.47
Interest 7.10 5.14 1.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.94 6.84 1.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.94 6.84 1.19
Tax 0.99 0.49 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.95 6.35 0.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.95 6.35 0.85
Equity Share Capital 55.68 55.68 55.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 1.14 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.53 1.14 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 1.14 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.53 1.14 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:28 pm
