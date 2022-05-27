Davangere Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.40 crore, down 18.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.40 crore in March 2022 down 18.22% from Rs. 57.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 247.88% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.26 crore in March 2022 up 188.26% from Rs. 4.60 crore in March 2021.

Davangere Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Davangere Sugar shares closed at 15.37 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)