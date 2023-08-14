Davangere Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.73 crore, up 3.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.73 crore in June 2023 up 3.34% from Rs. 46.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 up 34.61% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.97 crore in June 2023 up 6.5% from Rs. 10.30 crore in June 2022.

Davangere Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

Davangere Sugar shares closed at 90.39 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.06% returns over the last 6 months and 253.78% over the last 12 months.