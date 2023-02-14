Davangere Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.07 crore, up 89.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.07 crore in December 2022 up 89.97% from Rs. 48.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 63.79% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2022 up 20.92% from Rs. 14.20 crore in December 2021.