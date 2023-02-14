Davangere Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.07 crore, up 89.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.07 crore in December 2022 up 89.97% from Rs. 48.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 63.79% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2022 up 20.92% from Rs. 14.20 crore in December 2021.

Davangere Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

Davangere Sugar shares closed at 75.45 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 195.30% returns over the last 6 months