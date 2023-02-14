English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Davangere Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.07 crore, up 89.97% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Davangere Sugar Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.07 crore in December 2022 up 89.97% from Rs. 48.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 63.79% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2022 up 20.92% from Rs. 14.20 crore in December 2021.

    Davangere Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

    Davangere Sugar shares closed at 75.45 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 195.30% returns over the last 6 months

    Davangere Sugar Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.0750.9348.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.0750.9348.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.340.4171.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.3734.09-41.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.401.901.40
    Depreciation4.862.222.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.423.283.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.429.0411.90
    Other Income1.890.510.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.319.5511.98
    Interest9.337.485.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.982.076.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.982.076.84
    Tax0.680.540.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.301.526.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.301.526.35
    Equity Share Capital94.0894.0855.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.271.14
    Diluted EPS0.240.271.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.271.14
    Diluted EPS0.240.271.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Davangere Sugar #Davangere Sugar Company #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:44 am