 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Daulat Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 23.5% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Daulat Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in September 2022 down 23.5% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 up 11.86% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.
Daulat Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2021. Daulat Sec shares closed at 20.15 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.05% returns over the last 6 months and -7.99% over the last 12 months.
Daulat Securities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.960.471.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.960.471.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.080.09
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.120.110.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.770.280.63
Other Income0.120.000.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.900.280.80
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.900.280.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.900.280.80
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.900.280.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.900.280.80
Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.790.561.60
Diluted EPS1.790.561.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.790.561.60
Diluted EPS1.790.561.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Daulat Sec #Daulat Securities #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.