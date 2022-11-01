Daulat Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 23.5% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Daulat Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in September 2022 down 23.5% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 up 11.86% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.
Daulat Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2021.
|Daulat Sec shares closed at 20.15 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.05% returns over the last 6 months and -7.99% over the last 12 months.
|Daulat Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.96
|0.47
|1.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.96
|0.47
|1.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.08
|0.09
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.11
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.77
|0.28
|0.63
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.00
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.90
|0.28
|0.80
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.90
|0.28
|0.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.90
|0.28
|0.80
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.90
|0.28
|0.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.90
|0.28
|0.80
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|0.56
|1.60
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|0.56
|1.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|0.56
|1.60
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|0.56
|1.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited