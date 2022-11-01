Daulat Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 23.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in September 2022 down 23.5% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 up 11.86% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

Daulat Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2021.