Daulat Sec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 162.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in March 2021 up 162.19% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021 up 124.28% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 up 136.96% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2020.

Daulat Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2020.

Daulat Sec shares closed at 9.75 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 156.58% returns over the last 6 months and 254.55% over the last 12 months.