Daulat Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 83.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in June 2023 up 83.58% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 up 158.33% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 up 160.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Daulat Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

Daulat Sec shares closed at 20.93 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.36% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.