Daulat Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, down 76.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2022 down 76.36% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 84.52% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 84.62% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2021.

Daulat Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2021.

Daulat Sec shares closed at 23.25 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.16% returns over the last 6 months and 125.29% over the last 12 months.