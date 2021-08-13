Daulat Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 251.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in June 2021 up 251.43% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2021 up 276.84% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2021 up 279.17% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

Daulat Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 3.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2020.

Daulat Sec shares closed at 11.64 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)