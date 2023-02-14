Daulat Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, up 181.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 181.26% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 342.61% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 328.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.