Daulat Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, up 181.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 181.26% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 342.61% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 328.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Daulat Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2021.

Daulat Sec shares closed at 23.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.99% returns over the last 6 months and -37.74% over the last 12 months.