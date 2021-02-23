Daulat Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 2917.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in December 2020 up 2917.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 up 2939.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 up 2700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Daulat Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Daulat Sec shares closed at 5.73 on February 22, 2021 (BSE)