Datiware Mariti Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 43.11% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Datiware Maritime Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 43.11% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 down 60.6% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 175% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

 

Datiware Maritime Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.31 -- 0.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.31 -- 0.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.25 0.13 0.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 -0.21 -0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.10
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.07 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 -0.09 -0.13
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 -0.09 -0.13
Interest 0.12 0.11 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.39 -0.19 -0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.39 -0.19 -0.24
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.39 -0.19 -0.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.39 -0.19 -0.24
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.77 -0.38 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.77 -0.38 -0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.77 -0.38 -0.48
Diluted EPS -0.77 -0.38 -0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aquaculture #Datiware Mariti #Datiware Maritime Infra #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:33 pm
