Datiware Mariti Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 43.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 43.11% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 down 60.6% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 175% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.