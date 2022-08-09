Datiware Mariti Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 43.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Datiware Maritime Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2022 up 43.11% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 down 60.6% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 175% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
|
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|--
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|--
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.25
|0.13
|0.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|-0.21
|-0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.07
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.09
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.09
|-0.13
|Interest
|0.12
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.19
|-0.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.39
|-0.19
|-0.24
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|-0.19
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|-0.19
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-0.38
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.38
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-0.38
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-0.38
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
