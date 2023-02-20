 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Datiware Mariti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 25.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Datiware Maritime Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in December 2022 up 25.18% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 45.38% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 76.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Datiware Maritime Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.47 0.10 0.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.47 0.10 0.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.22 0.12 0.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.21 -0.13 0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.06 0.09
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.05 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 -0.04 -0.32
Other Income 0.02 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.04 -0.31
Interest 0.12 0.11 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.23 -0.16 -0.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.23 -0.16 -0.42
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.23 -0.16 -0.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.23 -0.16 -0.42
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -0.32 -0.84
Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.32 -0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.46 -0.32 -0.84
Diluted EPS -0.46 -0.32 -0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited