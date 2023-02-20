Datiware Mariti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 25.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Datiware Maritime Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in December 2022 up 25.18% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 45.38% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 76.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.
|
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.47
|0.10
|0.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.47
|0.10
|0.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.22
|0.12
|0.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|-0.13
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.06
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.05
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.04
|-0.32
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.04
|-0.31
|Interest
|0.12
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-0.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|-0.16
|-0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.32
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.32
|-0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.32
|-0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-0.32
|-0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited