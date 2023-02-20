Datiware Mariti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 25.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in December 2022 up 25.18% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 45.38% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 76.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.