    Datiware Mariti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 25.18% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Datiware Maritime Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in December 2022 up 25.18% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 45.38% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 76.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Datiware Maritime Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.470.100.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.470.100.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.220.120.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.21-0.130.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.060.09
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.050.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.04-0.32
    Other Income0.020.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.04-0.31
    Interest0.120.110.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.23-0.16-0.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.23-0.16-0.42
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.23-0.16-0.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.23-0.16-0.42
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.32-0.84
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.32-0.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.46-0.32-0.84
    Diluted EPS-0.46-0.32-0.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:33 am