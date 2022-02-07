Datiware Mariti Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 76.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2021 down 76.79% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 up 6.39% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 down 336.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Datiware Mariti shares closed at 18.05 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)