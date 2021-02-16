Datasoft Appl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 20.23% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Datasoft Appl shares closed at 2.13 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)