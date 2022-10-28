 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Datamatics Glob Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.70 crore, up 19.75% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 175.70 crore in September 2022 up 19.75% from Rs. 146.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.11 crore in September 2022 down 13.53% from Rs. 27.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.34 crore in September 2022 down 7.2% from Rs. 38.08 crore in September 2021.

Datamatics Glob EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.73 in September 2021.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 306.40 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.67% returns over the last 6 months and -2.37% over the last 12 months.

Datamatics Global Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.70 155.44 146.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175.70 155.44 146.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.12 0.40 0.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 111.75 104.73 90.64
Depreciation 3.36 3.11 2.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.86 29.21 25.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.61 17.99 27.69
Other Income 8.37 10.42 7.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.98 28.41 35.43
Interest 0.74 0.61 -0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.24 27.80 35.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.24 27.80 35.53
Tax 7.13 5.89 7.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.11 21.91 27.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.11 21.91 27.88
Equity Share Capital 29.48 29.48 29.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.09 3.72 4.73
Diluted EPS 4.09 3.72 4.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.09 3.72 4.73
Diluted EPS 4.09 3.72 4.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Datamatics Glob #Datamatics Global Services #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.