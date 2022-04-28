 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Datamatics Glob Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.78 crore, up 20.82% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 151.78 crore in March 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 125.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.71 crore in March 2022 down 35.33% from Rs. 32.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.55 crore in March 2022 up 85.81% from Rs. 16.98 crore in March 2021.

Datamatics Glob EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in March 2021.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 290.05 on April 27, 2022 (BSE)

Datamatics Global Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 151.78 149.40 125.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 151.78 149.40 125.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.29 0.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.46 92.45 81.52
Depreciation 3.79 2.62 3.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.02 26.86 26.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.51 27.19 13.85
Other Income 5.25 3.20 -0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.76 30.39 13.40
Interest 0.68 0.36 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.08 30.03 13.00
Exceptional Items -- -- 32.87
P/L Before Tax 27.08 30.03 45.87
Tax 6.38 7.39 13.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.71 22.65 32.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.71 22.65 32.02
Equity Share Capital 29.48 29.48 29.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 3.84 5.43
Diluted EPS 3.51 3.84 5.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 3.84 5.43
Diluted EPS 3.51 3.84 5.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
