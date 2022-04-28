Datamatics Glob Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.78 crore, up 20.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.78 crore in March 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 125.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.71 crore in March 2022 down 35.33% from Rs. 32.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.55 crore in March 2022 up 85.81% from Rs. 16.98 crore in March 2021.

Datamatics Glob EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in March 2021.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 290.05 on April 27, 2022 (BSE)