    Datamatics Glob Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.78 crore, up 20.82% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.78 crore in March 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 125.63 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.71 crore in March 2022 down 35.33% from Rs. 32.02 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.55 crore in March 2022 up 85.81% from Rs. 16.98 crore in March 2021.

    Datamatics Glob EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in March 2021.

    Close

    Datamatics Glob shares closed at 290.05 on April 27, 2022 (BSE)

    Datamatics Global Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.78149.40125.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.78149.40125.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.290.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost96.4692.4581.52
    Depreciation3.792.623.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.0226.8626.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5127.1913.85
    Other Income5.253.20-0.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.7630.3913.40
    Interest0.680.360.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.0830.0313.00
    Exceptional Items----32.87
    P/L Before Tax27.0830.0345.87
    Tax6.387.3913.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.7122.6532.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.7122.6532.02
    Equity Share Capital29.4829.4829.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.513.845.43
    Diluted EPS3.513.845.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.513.845.43
    Diluted EPS3.513.845.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
