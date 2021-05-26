MARKET NEWS

Datamatics Glob Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore, up 22.44% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore in March 2021 up 22.44% from Rs. 102.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.02 crore in March 2021 up 606.67% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.98 crore in March 2021 up 78.55% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2020.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2020.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 144.55 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.88% returns over the last 6 months and 218.39% over the last 12 months.

Datamatics Global Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations125.63113.56102.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations125.63113.56102.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----4.95
Purchase of Traded Goods0.620.02--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost81.5278.5670.33
Depreciation3.583.353.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses26.0625.6622.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.855.971.62
Other Income-0.457.244.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4013.216.29
Interest0.400.130.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.0013.085.80
Exceptional Items32.87----
P/L Before Tax45.8713.085.80
Tax13.852.791.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.0210.304.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.0210.304.53
Equity Share Capital29.4829.4829.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.431.750.77
Diluted EPS5.431.750.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.431.750.77
Diluted EPS5.431.750.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2021 08:33 pm

