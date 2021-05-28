Datamatics Glob Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore, up 22.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.63 crore in March 2021 up 22.44% from Rs. 102.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.02 crore in March 2021 up 606.67% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.98 crore in March 2021 up 78.55% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2020.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2020.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 153.10 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 97.55% returns over the last 6 months and 224.02% over the last 12 months.