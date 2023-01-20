Datamatics Glob Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.31 crore, up 26.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.31 crore in December 2022 up 26.71% from Rs. 149.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.24 crore in December 2022 up 11.45% from Rs. 22.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.42 crore in December 2022 up 13.36% from Rs. 33.01 crore in December 2021.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 4.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.84 in December 2021.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 306.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.42% returns over the last 6 months and -12.92% over the last 12 months.