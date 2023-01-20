 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Datamatics Glob Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.31 crore, up 26.71% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 189.31 crore in December 2022 up 26.71% from Rs. 149.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.24 crore in December 2022 up 11.45% from Rs. 22.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.42 crore in December 2022 up 13.36% from Rs. 33.01 crore in December 2021.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 4.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.84 in December 2021.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 306.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.42% returns over the last 6 months and -12.92% over the last 12 months.

Datamatics Global Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 189.31 175.70 149.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 189.31 175.70 149.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 3.12 0.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 114.37 111.75 92.45
Depreciation 3.03 3.36 2.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.15 33.86 26.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.76 23.61 27.19
Other Income 6.63 8.37 3.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.39 31.98 30.39
Interest 0.32 0.74 0.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.07 31.24 30.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.07 31.24 30.03
Tax 8.83 7.13 7.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.24 24.11 22.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.24 24.11 22.65
Equity Share Capital 29.48 29.48 29.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.28 4.09 3.84
Diluted EPS 4.28 4.09 3.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.28 4.09 3.84
Diluted EPS 4.28 4.09 3.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Datamatics Glob #Datamatics Global Services #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm