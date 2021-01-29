Datamatics Glob Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 113.56 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.56 crore in December 2020 up 10.62% from Rs. 102.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.30 crore in December 2020 up 103.66% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.56 crore in December 2020 up 49.86% from Rs. 11.05 crore in December 2019.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2019.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 115.90 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 112.66% returns over the last 6 months and 46.06% over the last 12 months.