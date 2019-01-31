Datamatics Glob Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.46 crore, up 17.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.46 crore in December 2018 up 17.86% from Rs. 80.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2018 down 82.24% from Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in December 2018 down 76.34% from Rs. 22.74 crore in December 2017.

Datamatics Glob EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.51 in December 2017.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 103.75 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.29% returns over the last 6 months and -21.52% over the last 12 months.