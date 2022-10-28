 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Datamatics Glob Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.40 crore, up 14.76% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 343.40 crore in September 2022 up 14.76% from Rs. 299.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.96 crore in September 2022 up 13.19% from Rs. 35.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.29 crore in September 2022 up 12.79% from Rs. 54.34 crore in September 2021.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 6.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.99 in September 2021.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 306.40 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.67% returns over the last 6 months and -2.37% over the last 12 months.

Datamatics Global Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 343.40 326.87 299.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 343.40 326.87 299.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.18 0.41 0.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 220.16 214.68 193.90
Depreciation 8.80 8.52 8.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.41 63.97 55.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.85 39.29 41.85
Other Income 9.64 13.18 4.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.49 52.47 46.32
Interest 0.97 0.91 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.52 51.56 46.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.52 51.56 46.08
Tax 12.28 8.91 11.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.24 42.65 34.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.24 42.65 34.93
Minority Interest 0.72 0.75 0.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.96 43.40 35.30
Equity Share Capital 29.48 29.48 29.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.78 7.36 5.99
Diluted EPS 6.78 7.36 5.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.78 7.36 5.99
Diluted EPS 6.78 7.36 5.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
