Datamatics Glob Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 299.23 crore, up 4.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.23 crore in September 2021 up 4.77% from Rs. 285.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.30 crore in September 2021 up 129% from Rs. 15.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.34 crore in September 2021 up 59.82% from Rs. 34.00 crore in September 2020.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 5.99 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.62 in September 2020.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 321.55 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 179.00% returns over the last 6 months and 350.98% over the last 12 months.