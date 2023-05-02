 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Datamatics Glob Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 416.28 crore, up 32.87% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 416.28 crore in March 2023 up 32.87% from Rs. 313.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.72 crore in March 2023 up 30.92% from Rs. 45.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.43 crore in March 2023 up 40.57% from Rs. 63.62 crore in March 2022.

Datamatics Global Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 416.28 372.64 313.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 416.28 372.64 313.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.90 -- -0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 232.20 229.96 199.24
Depreciation 8.85 8.78 9.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.04 83.72 62.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.29 50.18 42.30
Other Income 5.29 10.60 12.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.58 60.78 54.45
Interest 0.49 0.54 1.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.09 60.24 53.00
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.50
P/L Before Tax 80.09 60.24 51.50
Tax 21.63 15.25 6.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.46 44.99 44.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.46 44.99 44.98
Minority Interest 1.26 0.88 0.64
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 59.72 45.87 45.62
Equity Share Capital 29.48 29.48 29.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.05 7.78 7.73
Diluted EPS 32.05 7.78 7.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.05 7.78 7.73
Diluted EPS 32.05 7.78 7.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
