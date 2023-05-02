Datamatics Glob Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 416.28 crore, up 32.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.28 crore in March 2023 up 32.87% from Rs. 313.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.72 crore in March 2023 up 30.92% from Rs. 45.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.43 crore in March 2023 up 40.57% from Rs. 63.62 crore in March 2022.