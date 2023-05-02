English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Datamatics Glob Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 416.28 crore, up 32.87% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 416.28 crore in March 2023 up 32.87% from Rs. 313.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.72 crore in March 2023 up 30.92% from Rs. 45.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.43 crore in March 2023 up 40.57% from Rs. 63.62 crore in March 2022.

    Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 32.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.73 in March 2022.

    Datamatics Glob shares closed at 346.25 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.90% returns over the last 6 months and 11.12% over the last 12 months.

    Datamatics Global Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations416.28372.64313.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations416.28372.64313.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.90---0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost232.20229.96199.24
    Depreciation8.858.789.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.0483.7262.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.2950.1842.30
    Other Income5.2910.6012.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.5860.7854.45
    Interest0.490.541.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.0960.2453.00
    Exceptional Items-----1.50
    P/L Before Tax80.0960.2451.50
    Tax21.6315.256.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.4644.9944.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.4644.9944.98
    Minority Interest1.260.880.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates59.7245.8745.62
    Equity Share Capital29.4829.4829.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.057.787.73
    Diluted EPS32.057.787.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.057.787.73
    Diluted EPS32.057.787.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Datamatics Glob #Datamatics Global Services #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 11:11 am