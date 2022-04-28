 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Datamatics Glob Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.30 crore, up 10.59% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 313.30 crore in March 2022 up 10.59% from Rs. 283.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.62 crore in March 2022 up 59.17% from Rs. 28.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.62 crore in March 2022 up 37.38% from Rs. 46.31 crore in March 2021.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 7.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in March 2021.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 290.90 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.70% returns over the last 6 months and 153.40% over the last 12 months.

Datamatics Global Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 313.30 300.77 283.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 313.30 300.77 283.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.01 0.36 1.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 199.24 197.17 178.88
Depreciation 9.17 8.03 9.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.59 52.73 61.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.30 42.48 32.49
Other Income 12.15 5.67 4.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.45 48.15 36.95
Interest 1.45 0.55 0.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.00 47.60 36.20
Exceptional Items -1.50 -- -1.34
P/L Before Tax 51.50 47.60 34.86
Tax 6.52 11.51 5.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.98 36.09 28.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.98 36.09 28.97
Minority Interest 0.64 0.88 -0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.29
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.62 36.97 28.66
Equity Share Capital 29.48 29.48 29.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.73 6.27 4.86
Diluted EPS 7.73 6.27 4.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.73 6.27 4.86
Diluted EPS 7.73 6.27 4.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Datamatics Glob #Datamatics Global Services #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
