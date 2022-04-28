Datamatics Glob Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.30 crore, up 10.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.30 crore in March 2022 up 10.59% from Rs. 283.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.62 crore in March 2022 up 59.17% from Rs. 28.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.62 crore in March 2022 up 37.38% from Rs. 46.31 crore in March 2021.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 7.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in March 2021.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 290.90 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.70% returns over the last 6 months and 153.40% over the last 12 months.