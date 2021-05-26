Datamatics Glob Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 283.29 crore, down 8.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.29 crore in March 2021 down 8.73% from Rs. 310.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.66 crore in March 2021 up 148.14% from Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.31 crore in March 2021 up 133.77% from Rs. 19.81 crore in March 2020.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 4.86 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2020.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 144.55 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.88% returns over the last 6 months and 218.39% over the last 12 months.