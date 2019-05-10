Datamatics Glob Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 306.86 crore, up 30.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.86 crore in March 2019 up 30.71% from Rs. 234.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2019 up 66.15% from Rs. 15.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.89 crore in March 2019 up 100.69% from Rs. 21.87 crore in March 2018.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 4.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2018.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 89.80 on May 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.57% returns over the last 6 months and -23.38% over the last 12 months.