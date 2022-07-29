 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Datamatics Glob Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 326.87 crore, up 13.6% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 326.87 crore in June 2022 up 13.6% from Rs. 287.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.40 crore in June 2022 up 9.63% from Rs. 39.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.99 crore in June 2022 up 34.16% from Rs. 45.46 crore in June 2021.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 7.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.72 in June 2021.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 299.60 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.93% returns over the last 6 months and 2.78% over the last 12 months.

Datamatics Global Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 326.87 313.30 287.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 326.87 313.30 287.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.41 -0.01 0.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 214.68 199.24 193.38
Depreciation 8.52 9.17 8.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.97 62.59 52.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.29 42.30 33.34
Other Income 13.18 12.15 4.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.47 54.45 37.38
Interest 0.91 1.45 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.56 53.00 36.73
Exceptional Items -- -1.50 10.17
P/L Before Tax 51.56 51.50 46.90
Tax 8.91 6.52 7.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.65 44.98 39.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.65 44.98 39.43
Minority Interest 0.75 0.64 0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.40 45.62 39.59
Equity Share Capital 29.48 29.48 29.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.36 7.73 6.72
Diluted EPS 7.36 7.73 6.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.36 7.73 6.72
Diluted EPS 7.36 7.73 6.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Jul 29, 2022
