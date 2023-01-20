English
    Datamatics Glob Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 372.64 crore, up 23.89% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Datamatics Global Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 372.64 crore in December 2022 up 23.89% from Rs. 300.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.87 crore in December 2022 up 24.06% from Rs. 36.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.56 crore in December 2022 up 23.82% from Rs. 56.18 crore in December 2021.

    Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 7.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.27 in December 2021.

    Datamatics Glob shares closed at 306.80 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.42% returns over the last 6 months and -12.92% over the last 12 months.

    Datamatics Global Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations372.64343.40300.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations372.64343.40300.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.180.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost229.96220.16197.17
    Depreciation8.788.808.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.7268.4152.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.1842.8542.48
    Other Income10.609.645.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.7852.4948.15
    Interest0.540.970.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.2451.5247.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.2451.5247.60
    Tax15.2512.2811.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.9939.2436.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.9939.2436.09
    Minority Interest0.880.720.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.8739.9636.97
    Equity Share Capital29.4829.4829.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.786.786.27
    Diluted EPS7.786.786.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.786.786.27
    Diluted EPS7.786.786.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

