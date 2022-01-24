Datamatics Glob Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 300.77 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 300.77 crore in December 2021 down 0.75% from Rs. 303.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.97 crore in December 2021 up 66.87% from Rs. 22.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.18 crore in December 2021 up 34.63% from Rs. 41.73 crore in December 2020.

Datamatics Glob EPS has increased to Rs. 6.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.76 in December 2020.

Datamatics Glob shares closed at 318.45 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.27% returns over the last 6 months and 178.24% over the last 12 months.