Data Patterns Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.16 crore, up 48.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Data Patterns (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.16 crore in September 2022 up 48.82% from Rs. 59.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.05 crore in September 2022 up 63.18% from Rs. 12.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.01 crore in September 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 21.59 crore in September 2021.

Data Patterns EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.76 in September 2021.

Data Patterns shares closed at 1,334.95 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.59% returns over the last 6 months

Data Patterns (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.16 68.38 59.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.16 68.38 59.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.65 28.31 18.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.68 -4.15 -0.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.14 17.50 14.48
Depreciation 2.13 1.98 1.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.89 5.47 6.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.03 19.27 19.45
Other Income 1.85 1.70 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.88 20.97 20.00
Interest 1.22 1.55 2.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.66 19.42 17.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.66 19.42 17.13
Tax 7.61 5.16 4.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.05 14.26 12.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.05 14.26 12.90
Equity Share Capital 10.38 10.38 9.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 578.08 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.06 2.75 2.76
Diluted EPS 1.06 2.75 2.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.06 2.75 2.76
Diluted EPS 1.06 2.75 2.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
