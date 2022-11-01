Data Patterns Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.16 crore, up 48.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.16 crore in September 2022 up 48.82% from Rs. 59.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.05 crore in September 2022 up 63.18% from Rs. 12.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.01 crore in September 2022 up 48.26% from Rs. 21.59 crore in September 2021.

Data Patterns EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.76 in September 2021.

Data Patterns shares closed at 1,334.95 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 71.59% returns over the last 6 months