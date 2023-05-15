Data Patterns Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 185.10 crore, up 8.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.10 crore in March 2023 up 8.54% from Rs. 170.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.36 crore in March 2023 down 10.16% from Rs. 61.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.17 crore in March 2023 down 14.25% from Rs. 89.99 crore in March 2022.

Data Patterns EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.77 in March 2022.

Data Patterns shares closed at 1,589.55 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.34% returns over the last 6 months and 140.17% over the last 12 months.