    Data Patterns Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 185.10 crore, up 8.54% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Data Patterns (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.10 crore in March 2023 up 8.54% from Rs. 170.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.36 crore in March 2023 down 10.16% from Rs. 61.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.17 crore in March 2023 down 14.25% from Rs. 89.99 crore in March 2022.

    Data Patterns EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.77 in March 2022.

    Data Patterns shares closed at 1,589.55 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.34% returns over the last 6 months and 140.17% over the last 12 months.

    Data Patterns (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.10111.81170.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.10111.81170.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.8545.3252.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.29-7.707.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.3718.4917.17
    Depreciation2.222.111.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.238.666.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.1444.9385.57
    Other Income3.811.852.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.9546.7888.10
    Interest2.812.143.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.1444.6484.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax72.1444.6484.57
    Tax16.7811.3222.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.3633.3261.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.3633.3261.62
    Equity Share Capital11.2010.3810.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----564.13
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.496.4212.77
    Diluted EPS10.496.4212.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.496.4212.77
    Diluted EPS10.496.4212.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
