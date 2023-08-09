English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Data Patterns Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.69 crore, up 31.17% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Data Patterns (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.69 crore in June 2023 up 31.17% from Rs. 68.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.84 crore in June 2023 up 81.17% from Rs. 14.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.45 crore in June 2023 up 71.9% from Rs. 22.95 crore in June 2022.

    Data Patterns EPS has increased to Rs. 4.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.75 in June 2022.

    Data Patterns shares closed at 2,031.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.24% returns over the last 6 months and 143.74% over the last 12 months.

    Data Patterns (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.69185.1068.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.69185.1068.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.2473.8528.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.384.29-4.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8924.3717.50
    Depreciation2.842.221.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.099.235.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0071.1419.27
    Other Income11.613.811.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.6174.9520.97
    Interest1.722.811.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.8972.1419.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.8972.1419.42
    Tax9.0516.785.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.8455.3614.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.8455.3614.26
    Equity Share Capital11.2011.2010.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----578.08
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.6110.492.75
    Diluted EPS4.6110.492.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.6110.492.75
    Diluted EPS4.6110.492.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aerospace & Defence #Data patterns #Data Patterns India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!