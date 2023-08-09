Data Patterns Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.69 crore, up 31.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.69 crore in June 2023 up 31.17% from Rs. 68.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.84 crore in June 2023 up 81.17% from Rs. 14.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.45 crore in June 2023 up 71.9% from Rs. 22.95 crore in June 2022.

Data Patterns EPS has increased to Rs. 4.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.75 in June 2022.

Data Patterns shares closed at 2,031.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.24% returns over the last 6 months and 143.74% over the last 12 months.