Data Patterns Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.38 crore, up 83.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.38 crore in June 2022 up 83.67% from Rs. 37.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.26 crore in June 2022 up 35.94% from Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.95 crore in June 2022 up 33.98% from Rs. 17.13 crore in June 2021.

Data Patterns EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in June 2021.

Data Patterns shares closed at 797.40 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)