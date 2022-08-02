 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Data Patterns Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.38 crore, up 83.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Data Patterns (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.38 crore in June 2022 up 83.67% from Rs. 37.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.26 crore in June 2022 up 35.94% from Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.95 crore in June 2022 up 33.98% from Rs. 17.13 crore in June 2021.

Data Patterns EPS has increased to Rs. 2.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in June 2021.

Data Patterns shares closed at 797.40 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Data Patterns (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.38 170.54 37.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.38 170.54 37.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.31 52.61 7.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.15 7.10 -4.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.50 17.17 13.65
Depreciation 1.98 1.89 1.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.47 6.20 3.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.27 85.57 15.53
Other Income 1.70 2.53 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.97 88.10 15.71
Interest 1.55 3.53 1.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.42 84.57 13.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.42 84.57 13.77
Tax 5.16 22.95 3.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.26 61.62 10.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.26 61.62 10.49
Equity Share Capital 10.38 10.38 10.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 578.08 564.13 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.75 12.77 2.02
Diluted EPS 2.75 12.77 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.75 12.77 2.02
Diluted EPS 2.75 12.77 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

