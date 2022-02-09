Data Patterns Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.84 crore, up 95.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.84 crore in December 2021 up 95.63% from Rs. 22.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2021 up 303.64% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.29 crore in December 2021 up 1512.87% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020.

Data Patterns EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2020.

Data Patterns shares closed at 704.00 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)