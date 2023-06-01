Darshan Orna Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, down 35.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Darshan Orna are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in March 2023 down 35.84% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 1012.3% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 1040% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
Darshan Orna shares closed at 2.92 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.55% returns over the last 6 months and -51.17% over the last 12 months.
|Darshan Orna
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.30
|4.52
|3.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.30
|4.52
|3.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.35
|1.03
|7.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.63
|3.39
|-3.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|0.07
|-0.29
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.06
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|0.13
|0.05
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|0.11
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|0.11
|0.04
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|0.08
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|0.08
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|10.01
|10.01
|10.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.08
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.08
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|0.08
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.08
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited