Darshan Orna Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, down 35.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in March 2023 down 35.84% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 1012.3% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 1040% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Darshan Orna shares closed at 2.92 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.55% returns over the last 6 months and -51.17% over the last 12 months.