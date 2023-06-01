English
    Darshan Orna Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, down 35.84% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Darshan Orna are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in March 2023 down 35.84% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 1012.3% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 1040% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Darshan Orna shares closed at 2.92 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.55% returns over the last 6 months and -51.17% over the last 12 months.

    Darshan Orna
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.304.523.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.304.523.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.351.037.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.633.39-3.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.00
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.000.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.480.07-0.29
    Other Income0.020.060.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.470.130.05
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.480.110.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.480.110.04
    Tax-0.080.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.400.080.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.400.080.04
    Equity Share Capital10.0110.0110.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.080.04
    Diluted EPS-0.400.080.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.080.04
    Diluted EPS-0.400.080.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:00 am