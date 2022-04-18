Darshan Orna Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore, down 35.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore in March 2022 down 35.71% from Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 97.47% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 97.37% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

Darshan Orna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in March 2021.

Darshan Orna shares closed at 71.75 on April 13, 2022 (BSE)